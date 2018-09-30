Chief Michael Ifere, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi, has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives seat for Ezza North/Ishielu Federal constituency in 2019 general elections.

Ifere, an industrialist and Information Communication Technology (ICT) expert, made the declaration at a news briefing with journalists in Abakaliki on Sunday.

He said his decision to vie for the position stemmed from his desire to support the transformation and change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as well as contribute to the development of constituency.

He reiterated his determination to work towards the eradication of poverty from his constituency and assured that he would strive to ensure sustainable youths and women empowerment if elected.

He said that he would sponsor bills that would provide an enabling environment that allow the people to continuously generate a source of income.

He assured his constituents of quality representation and maintained that he would provide a town hall platform to enable the people participate in the lawmaking process.

“I will ensure that I exercise my mandate of lawmaking in a way that the lives of members of my constituents and other Nigerians are positively touched.

“I promise not to disappoint my people or fail in diligently discharging my legislative duties if voted into office”, Ifere said.

The listed his achievements as private individual to include: “Sinking of 22 bore-holes across the electoral wards in Ezza North, distributed fertilizer products to indigent farmers at subsidised rate, paid hospital bills to indigent widows at Mile 4 Hospital Abakaliki,” among others.

He said that his Foundation, Initiative for Positive Leadership Ambassadors (IPLA), has assisted many youths to discover their potentials by providing empowerment opportunities to them.

“Good governance and quality representation is what we need to take our people out from poverty and under development, and this I will strive to achieve if given the mandate,” he added.