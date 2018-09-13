Chief Eze Nwachukwu, the Ebonyi Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended the conduct of party members that elected the 39 ad-hoc national delegates for the party’s 2019 presidential primary.

Nwachukwu who addressed journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki, said that the exercise took place in all the 13 local government areas of the state.

The chairman, who monitored the exercise in selected local government areas including Ohaukwu and Ishielu, described the exercise as successful, credible and transparent.

According to him, each local government area elected three delegates, bringing the total number of delegates from Ebonyi to 39.

The chairman said that the exercise held simultaneously across the 36 states of the federation and Abuja.

Nwachukwu said that delegates would be voting on Oct. 20 to affirm that the party used direct primary election for the presidential primary earlier adopted by the party.

“The National Executive Council (NEC) of our great party had in its last executive council committee meeting approved direct primary election for the presidential primary election.

“According to party election time table released for the 2019 general elections, our party will be conducting its presidential primary on Sept. 20 while the affirmation will hold on Oct. 20.

“The 39 ad-hoc delegates which we have chosen from the 13 local government areas of the state will join the rest of the statutory delegates to vote in affirmation that party’s presidential flag bearer emerged through a direct primary method approved by the party.

“I congratulate our party men and women for orderly conduct and for ensuring that the exercise was peaceful, transparent, credible and devoid of manipulation.

“Reports indicate that the delegates emerged through consensus from most of the local government areas, except Ishielu that adopted ‘option A4’ election method.

“The exercise was witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Police, the Department of State Service (DSS) and other security agencies,” Nwachukwu said.

He called on the electorate not to sell or exchange their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and appealed to those yet to collect their PVCs to do so.