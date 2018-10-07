



Alhaji Issa Ibraheem, a Social Democratic Party candidate for Nasarawa State House of Assembly, says that the party will win a landslide victory in the Umaisha/Ugya state constituency during the 2019 general election.

Ibraheem made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday at Umaisha, Umaisha Development Area of the state.

NAN reports that the incumbent Speaker of the state legislature, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, is representing Umaisha/Ugya constituency.

But Ibraheem said that he was massively called upon by the people of the constituency to dethrone the speaker and ensure effective representation and purposeful leadership at the state assembly.

The SDP candidate listed the provision of solar power, roads construction, skills acquisition programmes, infrastructural facilities as his topmost priorities, if given the mandate in 2019.

Ibraheem appreciated the stakeholders and members of the party for giving him the opportunity to fly SDP’s flag, while assuring that he will not fail the electorate.

He also promised timely provision of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs to the people of his constituency, if elected.

He noted that agriculture remained key to the socio-economic development of any country, hence his desire to prioritise the sector so as to boost food production, address unemployment and improve the revenue of profile of the state

He said: “I will also provide fertiliser and other farm inputs to farmers in my constituency so as to boost food production and to reduce youth restiveness.

“It will also reduce the massive unemployment rate in my constituency and to boost the revenue profile of the state and the country at large.

“It is the stakeholders and who is who in Umaisha that called on me to contest for this seat and because of that I was affirmed by them as the sole candidate of SDP.

“I answered their calls in order to provide effective and purposeful leadership, as well as to key into good policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the constituency.’’