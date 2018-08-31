A Peoples Democratic Party stalwart, John Tondo, says outcome of governorship election in Benue will be determined by candidate’s capacity to deliver good governance, not wealth.

Tondo stated this while speaking with newsmen shortly after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at PDP National Secretariat in Abuja on Friday.

He said that people of the state were not looking for who would buy their vote and at the end unable to deliver good governance and dividends of democracy.

He said: “Benue people are demanding for good governance, having known the repercussions of the lack of it.

“It is not about the amount of money in the account. The people are going to look for special qualities on who to take them to the `promised land’ they have been yearning for.

“So, I am not worried that someone is an incumbent. I have confidence in myself even though I don’t have the money. The people believe in me; they have tested me and they can trust me.”

Tondo added that he was not also worried about the likely effect of the power of incumbency by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

He said: “What Benue people are demanding in 2019 is good governance and they have seen that I can give them that good governance.

“I am confident that delegates from Benue who are looking for good governance will not mind whether you are an incumbent or not.

“They will vote for the person that can deliver good governance to the people in 2019 and the person they have seen is no other but John Tondo.’’

On speculations that Ortom would be given an automatic ticket by the PDP leaders, Tondo said that was not part of the party’s decision.

He said: “PDP is a responsible organization and I believe in democracy. We are seen as democrats and PDP has no automatic ticket for anybody.

“We have been assured of a level playing ground. The leadership of the party at the national, state, local and ward levels is doing very well.

“So, if somebody is given an automatic ticket, they won’t be selling form to me. So, I don’t think there is the issue of an automatic ticket.”

On the state’s Anti-grazing law, Tondo said the law was not an issue but the implementation, as every Benue indigene was against the Open Grazing, Ranching Prohibition Establishment law in the state.

He said: “The approach of the implementation is where the issue in contentious. I am not going to repeal the law but I have my own approach in its implementation.

“My approach would make Nigerian people to say, look, Benue people have a governor in office that understands the yearnings of his people.”