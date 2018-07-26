The Presidency on Thursday disclosed that senators elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, who decamped to other political parties will work for President Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection in 2019.

Twelve Senators had on Tuesday defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress via a letter read by the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, during plenary.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang, stated most of the defecting senators will work for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019 in their various political parties.

Enang explained that most of the senators leaving the party have no problems with the President Buhari but with their various state governors.

He cited face-off between the Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, and senators from that state; that of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, with Senator Monsurat Summonu; Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, and Senator George Akume over party’s structure in the state; and Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi with the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai.

When Enang was asked to give names of senators in the PDP that will work against the party, he said it will be betrayal of confidentiality if he mentions those involved.

He said negotiations were still ongoing to bring back those who decamped to the ruling party.