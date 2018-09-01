Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned aspirants on its platform for the 2019 polls to eschew violence and desperation in their quest to become the party’s candidates, warning that erring aspirants shall be disqualified without any appeal.

The party said this on Thursday in a statement made available by its publicity secretary, Mr Taofik Gani, while announcing that nomination forms were now available to be picked by aspirants seeking to contest for governorship, senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly seats.

The party, however, did not disclose the sum needed to obtain any of the forms for aspirants seeking to contest for various positions, including governorship, senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly.

According to the statement, aspirants for the State Assembly seats are to collect their forms from the state secretariat after proof of payments.

Other aspirants, it said, are to collect forms at the National Secretariat of PDP at Abuja.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the Kano State Executive Committee of the party with immediate effect.

The decision came at the end of its meeting on Thursday in Abuja.

Consequently, a caretaker committee has been constituted to pilot the affairs of the state chapter of the party. Details of the caretaker committee would be made public in due course.

A statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its National Publicity Secretary, in Abuja on Friday, advised all members of the party in Kano state and across the nation to be guided accordingly.