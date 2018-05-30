Niger State government has denied stopping members of the Kingsley Moghalu Support Organisation (KMSO) from making use of the state government-owned Abdulsalami Abubarkar Youth Centre, Minna, after booking the facility for use last Saturday to promote their candidate ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The government’s clarifications was coming on the heels of claims by KMSO that it was denied access to the centre after they had paid to use the facility for their maiden meeting in the state.

KMSO said the state government had sent a group of youths to stop them from making use of the facility, claiming that the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was using the centre for meeting same time, same day.

Investigations indicated that the APC youths had claimed they were sent from the office of the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, not to allow the Moghalu campaign group to make use of the more spacious big hall it first booked.

The Moghalu group had paid for the big hall on an agreed terms and sum of money, having realised that the meeting was to drum support for a different political party and not the ruling APC.

It was further learnt that the emissaries who claimed to have been sent on the mission by the deputy governor, who is currently outside the country, decided to scuttle the event because they were also drumming support for a different presidential candidate.

Trouble, however, started when the KMSO discovered that they were deceived and forced against their wish to use the smaller hall. They, therefore, challenged the facility managers who informed them that they were acting on “orders from above”.

The Moghalu group, already feeling betrayed and short-changed, demanded explanations when they realised that until the end of their meeting late in the evening, the big hall where the APC youths had claimed was reserved for meeting was under lock and key.

Speaking on the development, Jide Orintunsin, the governor’s media coordinator, denied government’s involvement in the saga, claiming that the said youths who stopped the KMSO from using the youth centre “were on their own”.

Orintunsin in an interview said the APC administration in Niger was very accommodating.

“This administration will not suppress anybody from carrying out its legitimate programmes and meetings. There is freedom of association and we respect this in content and in spirit.

“It will be very wrong of you to accuse the state government for an action by an individual or group of individuals. The deputy governor is a law-abiding individual who shares and believes in freedom of expression or association. The boys acted on their own,” he said.

“We don’t know who the boys are, and as a government we should not be held responsible for the unruly actions of the boys who denied the KMSO use of the facility after they had paid for it.”