The Leaders and Elders of the mainstream of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Delta State chapter, led by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and Chief Hyacinth Enuha, have added their voice to proponents of direct primaries for the APC primaries in the state noting that it would give the people a sense of ownership of the selection process.

The leaders also applauded the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the party for the innovation which they described as a true intendment of the progressive politics which the APC espouses.

Emerhor and Enuha in a statement on behalf of leaders and elders of mainstream of APC in Delta State explained that the choice of direct primaries is even more apposite in Delta given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the congresses and the subsequent emergence of parallel executives.

The statement which was signed by Aghogho Orotomah, for the Media team of the mainstream of APC Delta also held that in a democracy, power resides with the people.

It reads in part, “It is no accident that even the advanced democracies from which we copied our presidential model, like the United States, insist on direct primaries in order to give the people a sense of ownership of the process, and the candidates a true sense of being the products of the will of the people.

“It is in this light that we commend the towering wisdom of not only the leadership of the party, but that of our great national leader, President Muhammadu Buhari who has agreed to subject his own candidacy to direct primaries, as well as the indefatigable Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu and others who have thrown their not inconsiderable weight behind this initiative.

“There is no doubt that the decision to embrace direct primaries effectively returns power to the people, which is the true intendment of the progressive politics which the APC espouses.

We of the mainstream Delta APC not only fully support the position of our national leadership on direct primaries, we insist on it. The manipulative attainment of party control may be one thing.

“But the full and unfettered expression of the will of the people in an open vote is another kettle of fish. No political leader worth his or her salt can be afraid of such a vote.

“The choice of direct primaries is even more apposite in Delta given the controversy that trailed the conduct of the congresses and the subsequent emergence of parallel executives.

“Today, even if one of the said executives has gain the recognition of the National Chairman, there remain cases in court which only direct primaries can effectively override. Any candidates selected through indirect primaries by the current executive, risks having their elections voided depending on how the court cases go.

“Furthermore, direct primaries will help Delta APC establish its bonafides as the party of reference in the state. It will enable APC showcase its membership and strength in Delta. As APC prepare for a showdown with the PDP, we must let the world know that our strength is not a mere claim but an existing reality.

“Thirdly, direct primaries would truly reveal who are the popular aspirants or not. At the heart of the crisis in Delta APC are persons who have been making high falutin claims to being the most popular and acceptable aspirants who can deliver the state.

“We demand that the party must give them the opportunity to test their claims physically on the field by way of direct primaries. This will put paid to this controversy once and for all.”