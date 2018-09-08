Kwara Central senatorial candidate in 2015 election, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and a former Kwara State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Sunday Babalola, have said they defected from PDP to the All Progressives Congress with over 120,000 supporters to rescue Kwara State from alleged maladministration

Abdulrazaq, in an interview on Saturday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, stated that the residents of the state were ready for change, adding that politicians in APC are now more focused on dislodging the ruling elite in the state.

He said political heavyweights in APC had been collaborating to defeat the PDP in the 2019 general elections.

He said, “I left from PDP to APC with over 100,000 supporters. Our people have been yearning for change and they have been making demand. Change has come to Kwara. In Kaiama Local Government, 90 per cent of the party members did not move to PDP, they remained in the party. Eighty per cent of Kwara North party members stayed behind. They are not moving. Even in Kwara Central, most did not move with them. So there is change on the horizon and this is the beginning of the new dawn. Change to the advantage to the APC.

“For us in Kwara, the priority is about change. We had maladministration for over 20 years. Now, it is not about who becomes governor or which geopolitical zone takes the mantle but we just want to get rid of these people, who have mismanaged the economy of Kwara for years.”

Babalola, who said he defected with over 20,000 of his supporters from the PDP to APC stated that Kwara State had been sadly and regrettably bedevilled with unprecedented underdevelopment. This, he said, was occasioned by inappropriate policies, programmes and with little or no project executions.

According to him, the level of poverty and infrastructure decay in the state in spite of the volume of the revenues that had accrued to the state over the years, both from the federation allocations and internally generated revenue, is what every well-meaning person should rise up and fight against.

Babalola said: “There has been improper management of state resources by the ruling elite.”

Ahmed’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communication, Dr Muyideen Akorede, refuted the claims of the politicians. He said it was untrue that Kwara State has been under-developed.

He stated that Senate President Bukola Saraki, during his eight-year administration, as the governor of the state, transformed Kwara from civil service-based state to a commercially-booming one.

He added that Saraki initiated and completed many laudable projects and infrastructure. According to him, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed had also sustained the tempo of development with people-oriented programmes and policies as well as infrastructural provision.

He said Ahmed had renovated and sufficiently equipped many hospitals including five general hospitals in the state, as well as completed many road projects.