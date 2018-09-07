The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have appealed to aspirants for elective offices not to consider leaving the party if they lose during primary elections.

PDP’s primary election will hold between September 20th to 6th October 2018.

The chairman of PDP Bauchi state chapter Hamza Koshe Akuyam said losing out at the primaries does not mean anything negative since in every game there must be a winner and a loser.

Hamza said this when he an aspirant for the federal House of Representatives from Toro local government Federal constituency of the state, Joshua Titus Sanga submitted his expression of interest form at the party Secretariat in Bauchi.

The PDP chief who was represented by the state youth leader, Murtala Abubakar appealed to all genuine party members to rally round the party no matter what happened, saying team spirit is the only thing needed to enable the party to win at the general elections.

He assured members that the party would provide a fair playing ground to all contestants stressing that there would be no imposition of candidates in the party in the forthcoming primary elections.

”We assure all aspirants contesting for different positions in the PDP that our primary elections will be free and fair. We will do justice to all aspirants.

“Therefore, it will be unfair for aspirants who lose the elections to defect from the party. Let all party members unite and support our candidates so that we can triumph in the next 2019 general elections,” Hamza said.

Campaign coordinator of the aspirant, Malam Musa Abubakar, said Titus Sanga is a credible and reliable politician who should be supported by all party stalwarts considering his antecedents and past track records as a public servant.

He also pledged that the campaign team would remain obedient to the party and abide by the rules and regulations.