Ahead of the 2019 general elections, a presidential aspirant of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher, has boasted that he will defeat President Muhammadu Buhari if given his party’s presidential ticket.

Hagher, whose party is in coalition with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, alongside other parties operating now under the umbrella of Coalition of United Progressive Party, CUPP, alleged that Buhari had failed in all his campaign promises.

Speaking in an interview in Abuja, Hagher, a former minister and Nigeria‘s ambassador to Mexico and Canada, said that the country deserves”a President who will provide growth over decay, peace over violence, benevolence over greed and integrity over corruption.”

Besides, he said that Nigeria does not need a mediocre as president rather somebody who can go to the world and face the best and challenge them, adding that he has the prerequisite knowledge to take the country out of doldrums.

Describing the country as the most risky place to be presently, he said that the country has slummed back to feudalism and primitive politics, stressing that he was instigating peaceful revolution.

The university don promised to vote 26 percent or more to the education sector at all levels and make teaching the sought after profession if elected President of the country, and that his cabinet will be made up of 18 women and 18 men to ensure gender parity in appointments.