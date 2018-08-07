A political campaign group, PMB Sensitisation/Workshop Committee (PMB-SWC), North-Central chapter, says nobody in the country can defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Williams Ozi-Raji, Chairman, North-Central division of PMB-SWC said this on Tuesday in Abuja while addressing journalists on the activities of the group ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ozi-Raji said the group had concluded plans to carry out sensitisation programmes across states in the zone to ensure the re-election of Buhari.

He described PMB as a man who exhibits “zero tolerance for corruption and injustice and whose political will helped in transforming the Nigerian economy.

“Within the age bracket of those who have served in government, we do not have anybody that equals PMB in terms of character, credibility among others,” he said

According to Ozi-Raji, the group will also work for the election of other contestants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) from ward to the federal level.

“In achieving this, a lot has been put on ground structurally because if you do not plan, it simply means you have planned to fail.

“We are also to ensure that every Nigerian in the North-Central is properly educated on what PMB has done for Nigerians for him to deserve a second term.

“This will be from the ward, local and state level in the North-Central states; the road transport workers, civil servants, the less privileged and the physically challenged will all be carried along,” Ozi-Raji said.

He attributed the herdsmen killings across the country to ploy by desperate politicians to discredit the present government and to frustrate the re-election of Buhari in 2019.

“The election of Mr President in 2015 was not because some politicians decamped from PDP to APC, but because he was one man who Nigerians felt it was time to do the right thing and they gave him their votes.

“Those that defected to APC in 2015 did that because they wanted a situation where they would destabilise the efforts of Mr President and APC.

“Now that the opportunity was lost, they thought it was time to return to their original party to carry out their enterprise.

“Even if PMB stands alone in APC, the good news is that our votes will count and he will still win the election.“