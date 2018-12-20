Governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has assured traditional rulers in Ogun West that he would not operate a sectional government, if he emerges as the next governor of the state.

Abiodun, added that rather than concentrating on the infrastructural development of the capital city, his administration would embark on equitable distribution of projects across the length and breadth of Ogun.

He further noted that efforts will be geared towards ensuring rehabilitation of deplorable roads in Ogun West and construction of rural and community roads to ease transportation of farm produce, within his first year in office.

The APC governorship candidate gave the assurance on Wednesday while addressing traditional rulers when he paid a visit to the Yewa Traditional Council in Ilaro, headquarters of Yewa South local government area of the state.

Abiodun was accompanied on the visit by his running mate, Noimot Oyedele-Salako, the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Segun Adesegun, former Ogun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mufutau Ajibola, immediate past Chief Of Staff to Ogun State governor and the APC Ogun West senatorial candidate, Tolu Odebiyi, former House of Reps member, Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, Senator Gbenga Obadara, Bode Mustapha among other party chieftains.

Speaking further, Abiodun who said his visit to the traditional council was to seek royal blessings and inform the royal fathers ahead of the commencement of his governorship campaign, described his emergence as the APC governorship flag bearer as “testimony to the awesomeness of God”.

He said he also shared the passion of Ogun West clamour for governor, disclosing he personally prostrated for the state governor to allow Senator Solomon Adeola run for the senate in 2015 in preparation for 2019.

Abiodun, therefore, promised that if elected, he would treat royal institution in the state with utmost respect, emphasizing he not would deviate from his campaign promises as contained in his vision document.

While highlighting his programmes which include quality governance, creation of enabling environment for public-private partnership, qualitative education and healthcare, youth and women empowerment, infrastructural development, industrialisation and agriculture, Abiodun, requested for a document of Memorandum of Understanding between him and the Ogun West monarchs, to further assure them of his sincere intention to turn around the senatorial district.

“I want to assure you that I won’t be a sectional governor, but a governor for all. I have already put my vision into a policy document which I sincerely believe will transform the state and address infrastructural deficit, particularly in Ogun West.

“As a prince myself, I will be a governor that will give the royal fathers the utmost respect they deserve. And like I told people from the manufacturing sector, I will not be a fire brigade governor. As we all know, no success can happen by accident, we have planned ahead and we know what to do as we have documented our programmes”.

“I sincerely share the clamour for Ogun West person to be governor and that was the major reason I begged and even prostrated for the incumbent governor, to allow Senator Solomon Adeola popularly known as Yayi, run for the senate in 2015 in preparation for 2019. But God is always greater than men, that is why I said my emergence is a testimony to the awesomeness of God.

“So for you to be rest assured that Ogun West will not be relegated in my administration, I humbly request that a Memorandum of Understanding, which will highlight all your aspirations and expectations, should be drawn by you so that it will serve as a binding agreement between you and I.” Abiodun submitted.

In their respective remarks, Ajibola and Adesegun, described the APC governorship candidate as a well equipped person for the job of governance and assured the monarchs that he will be a responsive governor.

Responding, the Olu of Ilaro and the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, said the monarchs will continue to pray for the success of Abiodun in his governorship endeavour.

The monarch, who asked some monarchs at the meeting to shower royal blessings on the candidate, cautioned that politicians should eschew violent conducts during their campaigns for the 2019 poll.