Women in Cross River State on Saturday embarked on a voter registration awareness march ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Led by the State’s Commissioner for Women Affairs, Stella Odey, the women from across 18 Local Government Areas, took to the streets of Calabar, the state capital to sensitize residents on the need to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on August 14 announced the extension of the deadline for the Continuous Voter Registration to August 31.

According to INEC, the decision to extend the deadline came after several appeals by Nigerians.

It also noted that registration will take place every day between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm except on public holidays, a development which the Cross-River women have asked residents to take advantage of.

One of the women also emphasized the need for women to be actively involved in politics adding that the first step to being active was by obtaining their PVCs.