Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State on Thursday adopted the direct primaries option for the election of its flag bearers for various positions in next year’s general elections.

Five governorship aspirants including Paul Adah, Venatius Ikem, Emmanuel Robson, Edem Duke and Ogban Ebock were present at the meeting which was presided over by the state chairman, Matthew Achigbe and attended by some members of the State Executive Committee (SEC), among others.

Senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly aspirants also attended the meeting.

As soon as the state chairman, Matthew Achigbe, introduced the meeting agenda as being the issue of mode of primaries to adopt, the leaders started deliberations.

Mr Adah who led the deliberations, swiftly moved a motion for the adoption of direct primaries, an option which David Okon, as a seconder, described as the best that the state may wish to accept from the national echelon of the party.

Achigbe had hit the “gavel” to affirm the resolve of the leaders when a motion to the effect that those who support the idea should indicate, received an overwhelming applause as against naysaying.

Others leaders who spoke on the issue affirmed that the direct primary option will expand the reach of the party into the hinterlands were the electorates would further appreciate it.

On the ongoing membership registration, the chairman said interested persons wishing to join the party can register online or manually.

He saluted the efforts of some aspirants who have not only mobilised the new entrants but have equally made copies of the forms available.

Mr Achigbe however assured that the exercise cannot be hijacked to the advantage of one against the collective interest of the party.

He maintained that at the end of the exercise, there will be thorough scrutiny of the outcome to make sure that all grey areas noticed during the exercise will be addressed for an articulate party register.

In related development, the state caucus of the party is billed for inauguration on Saturday at the Transcorp Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar at 4pm.

State secretary of the party, Victor Ebong, who harped on the issue, said the inauguration is in fulfilment of relevant provisions of the party constitution, adding that the caucus was necessary to point to a definite direction that guarantees elections victory for the party in next year’s elections.

A former governor and member of the national caucus of the party, Clement Ebri, former and present national and state assembly members and some state and national officers of the party will be among those to be inaugurated on Saturday.