



Barely few days after the Social Democratic Party (SDP), elected the former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, mother of all crises has hit the party over his choice.

A group in the party under the umbrella of G19 at a news conference in Abuja kicked against Duke’s emergence as the candidate of the party in the election, saying his choice breached the zoning arrangement of the party which zone the position to the Northern part of the country.

Consequently, the Director General of the G19, Dr Ike Neliaku, who address the press on behalf of the group, demanded for the immediate disqualification of Duke who is from the South-South zone and the immediate declaration of the second runner off at the National Convention, Prof Jerry Gana, as the lawful winner of the convention.

The group which threatened legal action against the party should it failed to ‎retrace itself said all complaints before, during and after the convention were ignored.