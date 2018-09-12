Advocacy for Change Initiative, an NGO, with a slogan ‘Electorates are the God Fathers’ has urged Nigerians to vote for credible candidates in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Patrick Ohifeime, President of the organisation, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kuje.

Ohifeime said that it was old-fashioned for the electorate to focus on choosing leaders from any political party, without looking at the credibility of the candidates.

“We have a political system that is not working and it is time we change our orientation and see how governance should better our society.

“We must not elect leaders based on religion, tribe or ethnicity but leaders with integrity and competence who have the people at heart.

“Before you vote for a candidate make sure you interact with the person and know what he has for the people and not empty promises,” he said.

The president advised non-partisan leaders to play their part to promote the emergence of credible leaders for the development of the country.

However, he called for peaceful co-existence of citizens of different backgrounds, adding that it was only in an atmosphere of peace that the goals of the nation would be realised.

He said that religion had a big role to play in governance, urging all Nigerians not to allow religion to divide them in the course of nation building.