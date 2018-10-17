



Confusion is still trailing the governorship, national and State House of Assembly primaries to elect candidates to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State thereby causing tension among the ranks of the party.

Senators, who emerged on the APC platform, have threatened to fight the rumoured plans to substitute their names with those of the three incumbent senators who lost out in the primaries, as their state House of Assembly counterparts are also raising similar alarms.

The aggrieved candidates, who recommended a re-run of the primaries, alleged that there were no primaries that produced the likes of the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly, Ahmed Marafa Guni and House of Representatives member representing Chanchaga, Umar Bago. They faulted the party’s national leadership for keeping mute over the issue.

Apart from Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who is said to be unopposed, the list of the victorious candidates that emerged winners in the APC primaries have not been released to the public two weeks after the exercise in Niger state.

The development, it was learnt, is causing uneasy calm among party faithful as news about plans by the state and national leadership of the APC to doctor the list to actualize set objectives spreads, sending fears of possible breakdown of law and order.

Investigations show that all the three incumbent Senators, almost all the House of Representatives members and their state House of Assembly members are affected in the confusion to subvert the wishes of the electorate in the APC primaries.

Besides the three senators that emerged in the primaries, supporters of aspirants that participated in the primaries in some constituencies that participated in the APC primary elections in the state, had embarked on peaceful protests, demanding immediate release of the results failure of which they threatened to take the laws into their hands.

Mrs. Evelyn Uba, who contested for the Rafi/Shiroro/Munya Federal Constituency seat ticket, said she won the APC primaries but cannot understand why the results had not been released to enable her commence campaigns ahead of the next year’s general election.

The aspirant, who spoke through her spokesman, James Jagaba Munya on Tuesday, also claimed that, ‘from available records to my principal and members of our campaign team, she won the election’.

The delay in releasing the APC primaries results, according to James Jagaba, ‘is part of attempts by the party to substitute her mandate with another aspirant’ and decried the level of difficulties in securing victory over other contenders.

According to Uba’s spokesperson, “violence and mayhem unleashed on our supporters” during the election and during the collation of results when it was clear that she was leading other contestants was so unbearable to just ignore.

He lamented that “In all the areas my principal was leading in Munya local government hoodlums will emerge from nowhere to unleash violence and scatter the voters at the end of the day the election in some wards in Munya Local Government Areas were declared inconclusive”.

All efforts to get the INEC officer who monitored the election failed to meet desired goals, explaining that, “I collected the number of the INEC official that monitored the process and up till now, when I call his line he has refused to pick”.

“We want justice, she wants to be declared winner as the APC candidate for the House of Representative election next year”, James said, adding however that his principal was not contemplating quitting the APC, ‘if the right thing was done’.

As tension continue to build up, efforts to get the party chairman, Engr. Jibrin Imam for reactions proved abortive as his phone numbers were, ‘unreacheable’.

A top party official however confirmed to newsmen that, “No candidate has been given Certificate of Return in Niger State”.