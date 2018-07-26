Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), has restated the resolve of the party to capture Delta State Government House in 2019.

Oshiomhole renewed the commitment in Abuja when he addressed warring APC members from Delta State whom he urged to seek total reconciliation to achieve victory in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Harping on the need for lasting peace and reconciliation in the party in the state, Oshiomhole urged the leaders to embrace Prophet Jones Ode Erue as the state chairman, while other positions in the state Exco would be harmonised to accommodate all divergent interests.

The APC National Chairman further urged the party leaders to support the new party leadership in moving the party forward and dethroning PDP in the state.

“I have said it before that I have interest in Delta State because Edo and Delta is one. And we must ensure that Delta joins Edo State in APC through democratic means.

“And I know that we all can do it if we can reconcile our differences and confront the real enemy, which is the PDP. Whatever we are doing, I believe we should think about the interest of Delta people who have been denied good governance by the PDP administration over the years.

“Only one person can be governor at a time and before you know it eight years is over and another person takes over. So, we must not see it as a do or die affair. We must all work together to make concessions and go back to work immediately because we have no time.

“We are going to confront an incumbent who is desperate to return but we will mobilise Delta people to stop Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa,” he stated.

Oshiomhole condemned what he described as unwarranted attacks in the social media and newspapers against his person and the National Working Committee of the party by some party members in Delta State.

He said that their comments should aim at reconciliation rather than further inflame the crisis.

The meeting was attended by the who is who is Delta APC, including the Minister of State Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Chief Great Ogboru, Senator Ovie Omo Agege, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, Cairo Ojougbou, Victor Ochei, Olorogun Cyril Abeye Ogodo, Dr. Miriam Nneamaka Ogoh Ali, Comrade Frank Kokori and many others.