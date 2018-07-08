With the 2019 general elections fast approaching, the Baale of Elepete town along the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, Chief Moshood Ogundara, has urged youths of the community to shun thuggery during the planned exercise.

Ogundara gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday at Asarudeen Primary School, Ajegunle-Itaoluwo road, after the meeting of over 30 Baales in communities between Ogijo and Sagamu.

The meeting was a joint effort by the Joint Community Development Comity in Sagamu Local Government Area and Ogun.

“Our youths should not allow themselves to be used by evil politicians to carryout destructive deeds in the coming general elections.

“Rather, they should act as tools to ensure that credible candidates are elected,’’ he said.

He said more public enlightenment was necessary by governments and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to sensitise youths to the ills of youths acting as thugs for those seeking elective offices.

The Baale also said the security agencies of government needed to begin early surveillance of politicians to check the activities of politicians recruiting youths as political thugs.

“The police must keep the public abreast of prosecutions of those charged with thuggish behaviours at campaigns, rallies and political gatherings.

“We should use the 2019 general elections to send a strong message to politicians that deploy thugs for their selfish interest and political intrigues that it is not more business as usual.

“Besides, prosecution of those arrested for thuggery at primaries or political meetings will serve to deter youths from such act in the future.’’

Ogundara also said that a review of the justice administration system to ensure speedy adjudication of cases those charged with thuggery during the elections was expedient, not to overstretch the courts.