Four Ondo commissioners and two special advisers planning to contest for election in 2019 have resigned.

Rotimi Akeredolu, Ondo state governor, had earlier directed members of the state executive council who have obtained nomination forms to resign from his cabinet.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by Olugbenga Ale, chief of staff to the governor.

“Following preparations towards the 2019 general elections and subsequent expression of interest of some Executive Council members to contest for political offices, Mr. Governor has directed that any member who has obtained nomination form to contest election into any political office is to put in his/her letter of resignation on or before Monday, 17th September, 2018,” the circular read.

Those who have tendered their resignation letters include commissioner for agriculture Gboyega Adefarati, Donald Ojogo (lands and housing), and Omowumi Olatunji (women affairs and social welfare).

Others are Timeyin Adelegbe, commissioner for commerce, Victor Olabimtan, special adviser on rural development, and Jibayo Adeyeye, special adviser on health.

Olabimtan is vying for a slot in the senate to represent Ondo North senatorial district, while the five others, Adefarati, Ojogo, Olatunji, Adelegbe and Adeyeye are vying for seats in the house of representatives.

The APC has scheduled the senate primaries for September 27 while the house of representatives primaries will hold September 29.