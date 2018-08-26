The Peoples Democratic Party has expressed hope that the coalition will unseat President Muhammadu Buhari.

The National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, said this in an interview with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the plan of the All Progressives Congress was for the coalition to fail, but added that all the parties involved in it remained committed to its success.

“We have passed the stage of doubting. We are on a critical stage of implementation and with the commitment we have seen so far, we will sack President Muhammadu Buhari next year,” he added.

Secondus also allayed the fears of members of the party and others, over the high number of its presidential aspirants.

He told one of our correspondents that the party would manage the primary in such a way that its outcome would be acceptable to every aspirant.

Secondus said he told all the aspirants that neither him nor members of the National Working Committee of the party had any favourite aspirants.

The PDP boss said, “We have no preferred candidate. All of them are eminently qualified to run. What we will do is to provide the enabling environment that would make the delegates pick or elect candidates of their choice.

“Unlike the APC where no one is attempting to challenge President Buhari, our doors are open here. The PDP is a part of all Nigerians.”

There are about 10 aspirants currently jostling to pick the sole presidential ticket of the PDP at the moment.

Among the aspirants are a former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; Governor of Gombe State, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and a former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are, Senate President Bukola Saraki; a former Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu (SAN).