



The Founder and General Overseer of the Household of God Church, Rev’d Chris Okotie, has called for an interim government that will be mandated with the responsibility of national reconciliation and reconstruction for Nigeria’s continuous existence as a great nation.

Okotie stated this, on Saturday, during a press conference, in Lagos, when some clergies from the Bishop enclave paid him a courtesy visit.

According to Rev’d Okotie, no partisan political equilibrium can savage Nigeria from the present situation that it finds itself. He opined that there is a solution that is away from the natural political propensities that Nigerians have witnessed so far.

He reiterated that the indices indicate that we are the cause of disintegration in the country. He added that Nigeria must move away from business as usual to embrace a nationalistic philosophy that will go well for the salvation of the nation.

According to him, “That is why I reiterated my call for an interim government because that is the only paradigm that is realistic at this point.

“I believe there are patriots within the political parties who understand the seriousness of what is at stake.

“I believe that if they consider they would agree that there has to be a paradigm shift.”

He said the way out of Nigeria’s disunity and concentric arrangements of the ‘WAZOBIA’ is the third option. There is a way out, the third option.

“The third option is not a political party, it is an interim government because I have seen in the press that you have option A and B.

“The third option in my view is an interim government that will be mandated with the responsibility of national reconciliation and reconstruction so that Nigeria can continue to exist as a great nation.”

He reiterated that what Nigeria needs presently is a symbol of unity, someone who can epitomise the unity of the country and credible, which is a position he has maintained.