A former Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Chief Chris Eluemuno, has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct of free, fair and credible elections in 2019 to avoid tramping on the democracy.

Eluemuno said that country might be sent back to military intervention if anything goes wrong and appealed for credible election to sustain the democratic dispensation.

According to him, “I know that a lot of people are waiting to see the outcome of the 2019 election which may determine the future of the country and democracy in Nigeria”.

The former Ohanaeze leader, who spoke in his country home, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, in Oyi Local Government Area of the state expressed the fear that, “This election may not be free and fair because of the other elections conducted recently at the state level, we knew how they went.

“There will not be any problem if the election is free and fair but if there is any attempt to rig the election through kangaroo manipulations there will be crisis.

“I don’t care who wins the election, as far as there is free and fair election. Democracy means if anybody wins through free and fair election he should be allowed to manage the affairs of the country, but if anybody comes in through the crusade means to win election then there will be crisis”.

“If somebody loses and doesn’t want to leave the office he is looking for trouble. Nigeria is too big for that kind of mess,” he warned.

On the possibility of an Igbo man becoming the next president of the country, Eluemuno said, “Election is near. There is no political party that will project the Igboman, including All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA) because North has to do their second term before it will move to the South.

“No matter how you pretend, APGA cannot produce the next President. It is either People’s Democratic Party (PDP) or All Progressives Congress, (APC) will win the election and the two major parties zoned their president to the North” Eluemuno stated.