Adamu Kafarati, chief judge of the federal high court, says all pending political cases must be thrashed out by October.

Kafarati gave the order during a special court session to mark the beginning of the federal high court’s new legal year for 2018/2019.

He said judges are now barred from granting ex parte orders on political cases so as to absolve the court of any blame by “political gladiators”.

Ex parte orders are temporary orders granted on the request of and for the benefit of one party only, pending a formal hearing of a case.

He said controversies that often surround political cases could be reduced if a court took a decision after hearing all the parties to the case.

The chief judge also noted that with 2019 elections coming up, the order will allow all candidates to pursue their political ambitions.

Kafarati said a total of 191,766 cases are pending in courts.

“In an attempt to forestall any hiccups and the blame on the court by the political gladiators, I have during this vacation issued a circular that interim orders ex parte shall not be granted in any political case brought before the court,” he said.

“I believe that controversies, especially in political cases, can be reduced when the court takes a decision after hearing all the parties in the case.

“It is also extremely important that all political cases that may affect any of the parties which are still pending in any of our courts be concluded without further waste of time to afford all candidates the opportunity to pursue their political ambitions.

“Honourable judges before whom such cases are still pending must endeavour to conclude them before the end of October 2018.”