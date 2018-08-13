The Presidency has described the outcomes of last Saturday’s polls in Bauchi, Katsina and Kogi states, where candidates of All Progressives Congress emerged winners of the bye-elections, as signs of electoral victory for Buhari/Osinbajo ticket in 2019.

Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity stated this when he addressed State House correspondents on the outcomes of the elections in Abuja on Monday.

The presidential aide, who described as `fabulous` the results of the polls in the three states, said the outcomes had clearly indicated “a vote of confidence’’ on the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“I like to speak to you about the fabulous shows of the APC in Katsina, Bauchi and Kogi, and even to some extent in Cross River States, all of these coming against the background of Ekiti State.

“It is clear that from election after election, Nigerians are reposing confidence in the Buhari/Osinbajo presidency.

“Each of these election victories is considered to be epic in nature because none of these elections was an ordinary election.

“We are happy that we have won and on behalf of the president and the acting president, we like to say thank you to Nigerians who continue to repose their confidence in the leadership of the APC administration.

“We also want to thank the leadership of the party at the national level, but equally important, to thank all the party’s apparatchiks deployed to all the campaigns and ensured that all the elections were won handsomely by APC.”

According to him, the Buhari administration is determined more than ever before to leave no stone unturned in order to bring the promised change to Nigerians.

He maintained that these decisive victories for the APC were clear indications that Nigerians had spoken that President Buhari had maintained his momentum.

He said: “That these victories place Buhari/Osinbajo presidency in very good stead for next year’s election.

“It is a statement of the fact that the APC will go into election next year with every confidence that the elections will be won and that Nigerians by this statement, will also say that they no longer have time for politics of insult and diversion, mudslinging and ‘monkey dey work, baboon dey chop’ politics of the PDP.

“And equally important is that these election victories are a clear message to the National Assembly that all that Nigerians are interested in is that the business of government should go on.

“That Nigerians are saying that they are not interested in the drama; they are not interested in the grammar, the subterfuge and all of the games that are being played in the National Assembly.’’

He, therefore, appealed to the National Assembly to be on the same page with the Buhari administration.

He said the appeal had become imperative in view of the urgent matters that needed to be attended to including matters of shortfall in money supply for the execution of the budget.