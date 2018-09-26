The president of Nigerian Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, says the country needs a resourceful leadership that will revive the nation’s economy from its near comatose stage.

The Senate President lamented that the country ethnic and religious crisis has been fueled by the absence of focused leadership structure that has the political wells to address the nation insecurity challenges.

Senate President made this public at a stakeholders meeting held with the Anambra chapter of the People Democratic Party (PDP), in Awka, on Tuesday, promised to offer himself for service to fix the country imminent challenges.

Addressing the party structure in Awka, the Anambra state capital, the Senate President and the party presidential aspirant for 2019 general elections, urged the People Democratic Party delegates in the State to ensure they vote a right candidate in the party coming convention.

He said the country is at a cross road, needs a technocrat to repair the dwindling economy situation of the country.

The Senate President however, pledged to provide enhanced leadership qualities if elected the president , with the drive to redirect the nation’s economy and end insecurity challenges with a fair and balanced executive reign of government.

On the need for the Party to consider someone from the South East as the flag-bearer running mate, the State chairman of the party Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, who spoke on behalf of the delegates, promised to deliver their votes to any leader who will provide a VP slot to the South East zone of the country.