



The presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 general elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Senate President Bukola Saraki as the director-general of his campaign organisation, according to a report.

The report said the appointment was confirmed on Tuesday morning by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan.

The PDP publicity secretary also said the presidential candidate has appointed zonal coordinators for his campaign.

The coordinators according to him are, governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto, North-west), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe, North-east), Samuel Ortom (Benue, North-central), Nyesom Wike (Rivers, South-south) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi, South-east). Former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, would coordinate the South-west.

He also revealed that Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, was appointed Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, while former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, would head the legal committee.

He added that other campaign officials will be announced soon.