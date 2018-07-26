The Action Democratic Party, ADP, has declared its preparedness to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress from its firm hold of the South West region and many other states across the country, pointing out that the series of defection from the APC leaves the ruling party at a disadvantage.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the Party, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, in Lagos on Wednesday.

Adelaja observed that the time has come for Nigerians to expunge APC from governance of the country, noting that instead of fulfilling promises, it dashed the expectations of Nigerians by creating more problems for the country.

He pointed out that apart from the economy, which has now been grounded, security challenges keeps escalating daily, the insincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari in the areas of fighting graft and forgery that has exposed his high level of hypocrisy and unwillingness to move the country forward, Buhari is only interested in being called a President and nothing more.

Giving Nigerians a ray of hope ahead of 2019, Adelaja said the ADP would field better candidates for elective positions, adding that the would be presidential candidate of the party will be a very known figure, with competence, good character and capacity to lead better and solve the challenges facing the country.