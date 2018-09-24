As campaigns for the 2019 elections begin to heat up, the Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, Ene Okon, has warned politicians against arming thugs with prohibited arms to cause mayhem or cause injury to opponents or innocent citizens.

Okon, in his maiden press briefing on Monday, stated that the Command would not take lightly any such incidence of armed thugs and politicians who are arming them.

“I am therefore urging them to desist from such act as anyone caught illegally bearing arms will be made to face the wrath of the law. The command will also go after their sponsors no matter how highly placed they may be,” the Police Commissioner said.

Listing some of the achievements of the Command since his assumption of office, Okon said 12 armed robbery suspects were apprehended at various locations within the state, while eight locally-made guns, 378 live ammunitions and four cartridges among other exhibits were recovered from them.

While indicating that criminals using unregistered motorcycles have been engaging in kidnapping and armed robberies across the state, the Commissioner stressed that the ban on transport motorcycle operations after 8 p.m. was still in force in the state.

“The command noticed a situation where most of the motorcycles in the state are unregistered and are being used to commit heinous crimes. Evidence abound that motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘okada riders’, are the ones committing kidnappings and armed robberies in the state.

“The ban on motorcycles beyond 8 p.m. is still in force and there is going to be a total clamp down on criminals using unregistered motorcycles. I have directed my officers and men to impound such unregistered motorcycles and bring the perpetrators to book,” Okon stated.