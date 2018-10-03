



Sen. Bayero Nafada, the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in Gombe State, has sued for peace among members of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Nafada made this appeal in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Gombe.

He promised to reach out to other aspirants, who contested the primary election with him, so as to have a united party ahead of 2019.

Nafada described his emergence as the party’s candidate, as a family victory for all party members in the state.

“I have decided to set up a committee to reach out to everyone, including the aspirants to get their support to make sure everyone is carried along.

“This is to guarantee a united party, as we approach the general elections in 2019.

“I said it during my acceptance speech and I am still saying it now that nobody lost as far as the PDP governorship primary is concerned”.

He called on the stakeholders of the party to see the 2019 election as a collective duty; to ensure that PDP returns to power.

NAN recalls that Nafada on Oct. 2, defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate with 1,104 votes.