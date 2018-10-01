.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

A former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has boasted that the people of the state would vote massively for President Mohammadu Buhari in the 2019 elections.

According to him, President Buhari has done a lot for Nigeria to deserve a second term in office and Bayelsans would reward him with their votes.

Sylva, who voted at his ward Okpoama, in Brass Local Government Area of the state during the Presidential Primaries, said Bayelsa is having positive signs of federal presence since 2015 when the All Progressive Congress (APC) came to power.

Said he, “My vote will go for President Buhari because he has shown a genuine zeal to make things right, to mend our country and to forge ahead with socio-economic prosperity.

“Even as a state, we have not had it so good for a long time, there are positive signs of federal presence in the state and I’m sure more will follow.”

Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, who also doubles the National Returning Officer for the Presidential primaries election in Bayelsa State, said the massive vote by Bayelsans is an indication that Buhari would win the 2019 election in Bayelsa.

According to him, more Nigerians are joining the APC because of the performance of President Buhari in terms of food production and integrity displayed in office.

He also predicted that the APC would win majority of seats in the Bayelsa House of Assembly and the National Assembly seats in 2019 because Bayelsans are eager to vote out the PDP in the state.

In the words of Lokpobiri, “More persons are also joining the APC because of performance and credibility recognised by donor agencies.

“Before President Buhari took over, the rice was been imported daily at 6billion dollars but now, there is no need to import rice because we produce rice locally.

“In Bayelsa, Ogunboss produces and bag good rice. Before now, donor agencies had lost confidence in Nigeria, but with the credibility posture of President Buhari, the donor agencies have returned back.

“The people of Bayelsa are only waiting to cast their votes for the party. The APC is already coasting to victory in Bayelsa.”