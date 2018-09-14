The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State has adopted President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of the state as its presidential and gubernatorial candidates respectively for the 2019 general elections.

Mr Abubakar Al-Saddique, Press Secretary to the Governor, said in a statement in Bauchi on Friday, that the party took the decision at its stakeholders’ meeting on Thursday at the Government House, Bauchi.

Al-Sadique said the meeting also reaffirmed the party’s earlier decision to adopt indirect primaries for the election of its candidates for the 2019 poll.

“The decision becomes necessary in view of the massive infrastructural development and stability in the nation and in Bauchi State.

“There is improved security and prudent management of resources that have been witnessed under these great leaders,” he stated.

He quoted the stakeholders as saying that the APC government had initiated policies that had touched the life of the common man hence the adoption of the president and the governor.

He said the people of Bauchi state were satisfied with the commitment of the president and the governor to combating insurgency and other criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Audu Katagum, has advised all those seeking elective positions in the state to reach out to the electorate who will take the final decision on their ambition.

“Gov. Abubakar has not anointed candidates and I want to warn all of you against vote buying.

“The party is working out ways of checking electoral fraud during the conduct of the primaries,’’ Katagum said.