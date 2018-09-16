Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced his bid to seek the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 Lagos governorship election.

Sanwo-Olu made his intention known on Sunday while addressing his supporters at City Hall, Lagos.

The governorship aspirant says he intends to make Lagos the “greatest, most vibrant city on the African continent, taking its rightful place in the comity of states around the globe”.

He said: “I have a vision for a Lagos with modern and affordable transport system, impeccable public health facilities, world class educational institutions, where we succeed in educating and skilling our youth, especially our children.

“A vision for a Lagos where our children are educated and our youth are highly-skilled, healthy, free of hunger, illiteracy, disease and destitution.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to achieve the Lagos of our dream.”

Sanwo-Olu said he “will be a good party man and run an inclusive government” while he also commended Babatunde Fashola, former Lagos governor, for his efforts while leading the state.

The former banker is believed to have the backing of Mandate Movement, a group loyal to Bola Tinubu, national leader of the party.

In 2003, Sanwo-Olu served as special adviser on corporate matters to Femi Pedro, former deputy governor of Lagos.

He will contest against Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos governor, for the APC ticket.