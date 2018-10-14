



Leaders of the south east zone of the Peoples Democratic Party yesterday, disclosed that they were not aware of the emergence of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi’s emergence as running mate to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, for the 2019 presidential election.

Briefing journalists at the end of an enlarged meeting of the members of the party in the zone which was attended by governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugeuanyi, Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahia and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, as well as the vice president of the PDP in the region, Austin Umahia, said they only learnt about Obi’s emergence on the social media.

Umahia, who addressed journalists after a closed door meeting of the stakeholders and PDP governors of south east held at the residence of the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, said after their meeting, they concluded that they were not aware of the appointment. Even as he maintained that they were not rejecting anybody.

Umahia further disclosed that Atiku has promised to discuss the issue with them and commended the PDP for a successful convention.

There was however drama, when some people protested over the inability of the south east PDP leaders to decide on the emergence of Obi and accused some leaders of the party in the region of being biased.