The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Victor Oye, has asked those desiring to vie for elective positions in the 2019 polls on the platform of the party to work hard.

He said there would be no ‘automatic ticket’ for any contestant in the party, adding that there would be a level playing ground for all.

Asked whether the rule would be applicable to Senator Victor Umeh, Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Stella Oduah and Mrs. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Oye said there would be no exception to the rule.

He said, “I do not know if the wife of the warlord is running for senate as you said. If she is interested, it is her right, but she must participate in the primaries. Same to Senator Stella Oduah and everybody.

“There won’t be any sacred cow. Any member of the party who wishes to vie for election on the platform of our party must be ready to contest for the tickets. It’s not going to be easy or business as usual.

“As for the insinuation that I have soft spot for Nicholas Ukachukwu for the Senate ticket of Anambra South and the governor (Willie Obiano) favours Bianca while the former national chairman, Umeh, favours Ifeanyi Ubah, I can tell you that there is nothing like that.

“How can you even think of a thing like that? That is not true. Ukachukwu does not even know my house; he has never sent anyone to meet me about that. I have no favoured person among the three. They are all my friends.”

He debunked allegations that there was conflict of interests between him, a former national chairman of the party, Victor Umeh and Governor Willie Obiano over who gets what in the 2019 general elections.

He added, “That also is another speculation, and it is not true. Let me tell you the truth, I have no ambition beyond what I am doing today as the national chairman of our party.

“My primary interest is to move the party forward, and that is what I am doing. Stella Oduah is still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party; any time she joins APGA, we will treat her case on its merit.”

He said APGA had not made any plan yet to adopt President Muhammadu Buhari as its candidate for the 2019 presidential election, saying that it was not a decision an individual in the party could take.