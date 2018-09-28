One of the Presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, yesterday said the power of incumbency will not determine winners of the 2019 general elections and advised President Muhammadu Buhari to prepare to suffer similar defeat suffered by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Bafarawa who was a former governor of Sokoto State and among the 11 Presidential Aspirants seeking the PDP’s ticket to run in 2019, stated this during an interactive session with the leadership of the PDP and Kaduna delegates at the Kaduna State party secretariat.

According the presidential hopeful, incumbency will no longer help to win elections in current Nigerian politics, hence any government that failed to perform will be kicked out by the electorates.

He said that the 2015 presidential election result and other elections across states further lends credence to the fact that the power of incumbency will not affect the votes in 2019.

Bafarawa therefore appealed to the delegates to give him their votes during the primaries, for him to clinch the ticket to contest for the presidency.

According to him, within eight years of his tenure as governor of Sokoto State, he did alot in the area of infrastructure and welfare for the people and can replicate same if given the mandate.

Responding, the PDP State chairman, Hon. Felix Hassan Hyet said that party members in the state were aware of past records and achievement of Bafarawa in Sokoto State.

He described the aspirant as a decent, upright person and an household name in the nation’s politics.

Hon. Hyet, a former Minister of Aviation, said that Nigeria needed an upright leader to lead her to prosperity.

“His Excellency, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa is a leader who was a governor for eight years without salary and did not reside in the Government House. We commend him and if there is anybody that needs that commendation, he deserves it,” Hyet said.

He wished him well in his campaign and prayed God for a credible leader that will emerge from the primaries.