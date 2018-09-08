Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday visited the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, at his residence in Kaduna.

Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant under the PDP in the 2019 elections, said the visit was aimed at seeking the support of Makarfi, who is also a presidential aspirant, as the party struggles to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).