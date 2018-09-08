Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Sunday denied media reports that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for another political party to actualize his presidential bid.

Former Vice President Of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday visited the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmed Makarfi, at his residence in Kaduna.

Atiku, who is a presidential aspirant under the PDP in the 2019 elections, said the visit was aimed at seeking the support of Makarfi, who is also a presidential aspirant, as the party struggles to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

