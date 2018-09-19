A former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, has promised that if elected in 2019, he will end the lingering religious and ethnic differences in Nigeria.

The former vice president also promised to ensure that he runs an inclusive government if elected.

Abubakar, who is aspiring to win the PDP presidential ticket, made the promise on Tuesday at Plateau State PDP secretariat, located along Yakubu Gowon Way, in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The former vice president was in Plateau to lobby for the support of the state’s delegates ahead of the upcoming PDP presidential primary which is scheduled to hold October 6 this year.

“I know I have come home. Plateau State is my own home. We all know that Nigeria at the moment is being dominated by religious and ethnic differences.

“MKO Abiola, a Yoruba man, was elected president without taking into consideration any ethnic or religious bias. Another history was in 1999, we elected another Yoruba man, Olusegun Obasanjo, on the basis of one Nigeria.

“So PDP was not formed on the basis of religious or ethnic differences and Plateau State has played a key role in ensuring that the party functions on the basis of its formation and Nigeria has achieved a lot during PDP government.

“People of Plateau, I want to assure you that religious or ethnic differences will not be witnessed under my watch. I promise you that my government will never tolerate religious or ethnic crisis. We will all live in peace,” he said.

While addressing party supporters, the presidential aspirant explained his aspiration.

“I know only two of us from Plateau are aspiring for PDP presidential ticket. Myself and David Jang, and whoever you select between the two of us, is the same.

“But I promise you, if am elected, I will form an inclusive government where everyone will be included,” he added.

Plateau is the 27th state Abubakar has visited as at Tuesday, to seek for support of national delegates.

On Sunday, Senate President Bukola Saraki was also in the state to lobby for state’s delegates.

This is the fifth time Abubakar is attempting to govern Nigeria.

In 1992, he contested for presidential primary under the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

In 2007, he ran for the presidency under the platform of Action Congress in 2007 where he lost to late president Umaru Yar’adua.

In 2011, the vice president lost to the then president, Goodluck Johnathan, in the presidential primary of the PDP.

President Buhari defeated Abubakar in APC presidential primary in 2014.

He is now contesting for the fifth time and is being challenged by about 1 other PDP aspirants.