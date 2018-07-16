Frontline Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to end cries of marginalisation and agitations by some parts of the country, including the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, if he emerges president.

Atiku said the complaints and agitations from the various sections of the country arose in the first place because of the lopsided nature of the federation Nigeria practices and the way the people currently in charge manage things to favour one part against the other.

Atiku spoke weekend in Umuahia, Abia State, when he visited the State to solicit the support of his party members ahead of their primary election to pick the flag bearer.

He said he had been supporting restructuring because it is the solution to the agitations in parts of the country, particularly that of IPOB. He said IPOB is a child of disequilibrium in the nation’s political equation.

“When you restructure this country and you give more resources to empower the component units of this country, you will not have the problem of IPOB. IPOB is looking for self determination and when you devolve more powers and resources, that is self determination”, Atiku said.

He maintained that restructuring was the way to keep the country together and make it be on the path of sustainable progress.