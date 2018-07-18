A former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said he would eliminate the Boko Haram insurgency shortly after his inauguration as Nigeria’s number one citizen in 2019.

Atiku who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the vow while addressing his supporters at the Forshams Hall, Maiduguri.

“Nigeria ended it civil war in only two and half years despite the thick forest in the South east. I wonder why the war against insurgency took us nine years, there must be something wrong somewhere,” he said.

He added that “If elected, I will not allow any commander to tell me stories, we must end insurgency within the shortest possible time because the insurgency has crippled everything in the North-east.”