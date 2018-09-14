Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday said he would open Nigeria’s economy to foreign investments to generate income and employment if given the mandate to rule in 2019.

Abubakar, who is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, disclosed this while addressing the Kogi State leadership of the party and delegates at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja.

The former Vice President said he would open up the economy to attract foreign investors and turn the nation’s economy around to generate incomes and employment.

He said: “I will diversify the economy, open it up to provide safety for local and foreign investors.”

The presidential aspirant urged the National Assembly to act fast and ensure the use of card reader in the 2019 General Elections to ensure free and fair election.

He expressed confidence that the National Assembly would do the right thing by including it in the electoral law.

On insinuations of frosty relationship between him and his former boss, ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Abubakar said there was no serious rift between them.

He said people magnified little things to suite their interest.