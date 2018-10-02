



Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday met with Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, ahead of Saturday’s national convention of the party.

Atiku was in Government House, Port Harcourt, to canvass for the votes of delegates from Rivers State in the convention.

The former Vice President arrived Government House, Port Harcourt, in company of former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel and other officials of his campaign organization.

After a brief reception, Wike and the presidential hopeful went in for a closed door meeting at the conference room of the Government House.

In attendance at the meeting were the former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia; Chairman of PDP in the state, Bro Felix Obuah and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr Emeka Woke.

Recall that Sokoto State Governor and another presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Waziri Tambuwal was in Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday where he declared that immediate steps must be taken to set the country on the path of development, following the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Tambuwal, noted that the country is presently hanging on a cliff due to the failure of the Buhari administration, said: “We should be able to bring back our country from the brink. As it is today, this country is on a cliff and there is a need for us to pull it back.”