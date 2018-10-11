



Nigeria’s former vice president, and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, few minutes ago, arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, for a meeting with his former boss, former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

Atiku, who arrived the complex at about 1.07p.m in a convoy of four vehicles, was accompanied on the visit by the National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, Senator Ben Bruce, the Director General of Atiku Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Daniel, and a former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke.

The PDP presidential candidate was immediately ushered into a closed door meeting with Obasanjo.

Apart from the meeting with Obasanjo, the it was gathered, that Atiku would meet with different groups at OOPL, including the leadership of Afenifere.

Recall that Obasanjo, at different fora, had vowed not to support the presidential aspiration and capped his avowal when he publicly declared that “God will not forgive me if I support Atiku”.