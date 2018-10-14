



The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday met behind closed doors with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright; and the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The meeting took place at the British High Commission in Abuja.

Details were not provided to the press on the discussions at the meeting.

However, Abubakar was accompanied to the meeting by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, and the Director-General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, suggesting that it had to do with the 2019 elections in Nigeria.

Welby has been in Nigeria for some days now to attend the Interfaith Initiative for Peace Conference.

He was the Guest Speaker at the Conference, with the theme: “Religious harmony in Nigeria: Towards the 2019 General Election.”