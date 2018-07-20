The Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared that former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, remains the only formidable candidate to wrestle power from President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019.

The PDP said Atiku will win President Buhari if given the PDP ticket for the 2019 presidential election.

This was declared by the Chairman of the state chapter of the PDP, Tahir Shehu, who maintained that Atiku will send Buhari packing from Aso Rock next year.

Shehu said this on Thursday in Yola while announcing the mega ‘welcome back’ rally being planned for Atiku by the Adamawa PDP.

Addressing journalists at the state party secretariat, Shehu, described Atiku’s return to the party as a “big catch.”

He said, “Since the time the former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, the Wazirin Adamawa, came to rejoin the PDP, Adamawa PDP has made a big catch.

“But there was never a time we organised any gathering that would ‘ginger’ the region and show the world that, yes, the former Vice – President is from Adamawa.

“That is why the Adamawa PDP chapter sat, negotiated and discussed and made consultations with all the stakeholders, from the grassroots to the top on the need for a mega rally, preparatory to Atiku’s declaration in Abuja.

“But we are now ready to stage this rally to show that Adamawa is a PDP state after we unanimously agreed to bring back the PDP in Adamawa and Nigeria in general.

“I also assure you that if the PDP gives Atiku the mandate as the party’s candidate, because he remains the only formidable candidate that can confront the APC-led government of President Muhammadu Buhari that has betrayed Nigerians, with killings on a daily basis being visited on Nigerians.

“I assure them, God willing, he will defeat the incompetent APC government and unite Nigerians again.”