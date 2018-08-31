Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appealed to his supporters to follow him to the national headquarters of the Peoples Democratic Party when he will be going there to submit his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

He said by doing so, he and his supporters would be sending a strong signal to the party about his popularity.

He added that a large number of his supporters who will accompany him to the party secretariat would also leave the party with to option than to give him the Presidential ticket to contest the 2019 election.

The former Vice President spoke in Abuja on Friday when his supporters presented him with the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms to enable him to take part in the PDP presidential primary slated for between October 5 and 6 in Abuja.

He said, “The undertaking I’m going to give you is that it is our job together, and I promise you‎ we are going to do it together.

“Let me once again extend to you my greatest administration for this gesture you have done to me and I believe as you purchased the forms so you will also run around to make sure that I ‎have been duly nominated from different parts of this country and that when I go to submit the forms I will again enjoy your company and support.

“And on that day let us overwhelm the PDP Secretariat, let us bring Abuja to a standstill. I bet you, by the time we overwhelm the Secretariat and bring Abuja to a standstill, the PDP will have no alternative than to give us the ticket.”

He also said that he took part in the presidential election in 2007 not because he thought he could win, but to make a statement which he said he succeeded in making.