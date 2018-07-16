The Presidential Support Committee of Buhari 2019 has said that the appointment of former Borno governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, as its Director-General was done in the best interest of the party.

Kassim Kassim, national secretary of the group, gave the explanation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Kassim said that the conglomerate of about 300 Buhari Supporters groups unanimously endorsed Mr Sheriff to lead the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 and not the Buhari’s Campaign Organisation for the 2019 election.

He said groups that made up the Presidential Support Committee were all registered with the office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Political Matters.

The appointment of Mr Sheriff, a former national chairman of the opposition PDP, was denounced by the Buhari government through the office of Secretary to Government of the Federation.

Mr Kassim said the aim of the group was to complement what the campaign organisation was doing following the recent crises that befell the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that to ensure accessibility, all groups working for President Muhammadu Buhari since 2003 came together to complement and support what the campaign organisation was doing by nominating Mr Sheriff.

According to him, Mr Sheriff joined the party with the sole aim of delivering victory for President Buhari in 2019.

Mr Kassim noted that the group’s mission was being misunderstood by the public and the presidency to mean that Mr Sheriff’s committee was to compete with the campaign organisation headed by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

He, therefore, appealed to the presidency and the public to see reasons with the committee, adding that its action was done in the best interest of the party.

Mr Kassim said the concept of the committee and the appointment of Mr Sheriff was to add value to the Buhari 2019 campaign and not to sabotage it.

“We mean no harm to the National Working Committee of the Presidential Campaign Council led by Rotimi Amaechi,” he added.