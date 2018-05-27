Mazi Chidi Okoro, an aspirant in the 2019 Imo State governorship race on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has vowed to triple the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from the current N600 million monthly to about N2 billion per month within two years, if elected governor.

He promised to achieve this feat by jumpstarting the Imo economy with a N25 billion private sector-funded venture capital fund, which would go into creating eight light manufacturing clusters in the state and an ICT innovation hub to encourage Imo youths to start making inventions, and transforming Owerri, the state capital, from a hotel city to a hospitality, conferencing and entertainment city.

Okoro said he also plans to unlock and energise the agriculture value chain through a farm-to-shelf policy that would ensure that farmers in the state derive maximum benefit for their hard work.

“Imo gets in about N4 billion to N5 billion every month from the Federation Account. Our debt situation is N90 billion and $63 million. By the way, a state that makes N50 billion or N60 billion a year can afford to owe N90 billion, the challenge is how you intend to pay it off, how you intend to keep an economy that pays that off while meeting other obligations to civil servants, pensioners and contractors. Imo IGR is about N500 million to N600 million every month, that’s a shame because we do not produce anything,” he said.

Elaborating on the sectors and locations of the proposed light manufacturing clusters, Okoro said Orlu would have a pharmaceutical cluster, Mbaise would have building materials, Owerri would have beverage, Okigwe would have food processing, Akokwa would have ceramics, Ngor-Okpala would have electrical, and so on, saying the choice of the locations was based on areas where each has comparative advantage.

“When we do this, we will build structures, put in embedded power and put in the roads, and it costs barely $2 million per cluster. Then we invite people to come and invest, and we give them two years to start paying for the property,” Okoro said.