As aspirants jostle for the tickets of various political parties for the forthcoming general election the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has been identified as the only party that can guarantee victory for any candidate in the election in Anambra State.

A chieftain of the APGA and Special Assistant to the governor on Community Liaison, Hon. Obi Ochije, who disclosed this, on Monday, in a chat with newsmen, said that APGA has an impeccable record of achievements as it has shown what good governance was all about with Anambra State.

He said that APGA’s success story which has made it the beautiful pride in Nigerian politics was made possible due to the party’s insistence on internal party democracy and rule of law, adding that it is only in the party that aspirants would be sure of level-playing ground during the primaries.

He said, “After this forthcoming primary, I bet you APGA will remain the beautiful bride, because if you watched last week APGA retreat, the Governor of Anambra State who is the leader and Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party promised free, fair and credible primaries and no imposition of candidates and that is where we stand.

“We are, therefore, advising any aspirant who wants to win election in 2019 general election all over Nigeria to come into APGA as that is the only party as at today that has not soil its hands and has not offended Nigerians.

“This is because if you take a look at Anambra State where APGA has been on seat for 12 years plus, there is steady and progressive development which even other political parties have attested to.

“So 2019 election, APGA will have a landslide victory especially in Anambra state and this also is because besides being the party in government here that has delivered fully the dividend of democracy, it has aspirants whom the masses are yearning for led by the incumbent Senator of Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh.

“Umeh you know is the brain behind APGA’s survival and successes of today. He fought a serious war within and outside the party for the soul of APGA and today we can see that he won the battle and everyone is happy with what APGA has become.”

Ochije said with what Umeh was doing in Anambra Central where he came from, including his empowerment programmes, it was obvious that there was no vacancy in the Senatorial District’s seat.